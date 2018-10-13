Football: Tigers survive road test at Hebron, now sit at 7-0

Going into Friday night’s matchup with Hebron Christian, Commerce head coach Michael Brown expected another four-quarter battle, just like the 2017 meeting between the Tigers and Lions.
When the dust settled, what Brown expected is exactly what happened. The Tigers picked up a key first down on third-and-8 with just over a minute left to put the finishing touches on a 21-18 road win Friday night in the 30019.
Dylan Deaton was the recipient of the third-and-8 call that helped seal the win for the Tigers (7-0, 2-0 Region 8-A). The play before, Deaton was stopped for only one yard.
“We knew they were going to bite on the fullback, so we just got the ball pitched,” Deaton said. “We knew the perimeter was going to be open with Caleb (Mason) making a good block.
“Just saw the marker and went for it.”
Friday night’s win was the 50th for Brown as head coach.
“That was a bunch of kids playing hard for each other and finding a way,” Brown said of the team’s final drive. “That was a heck of a football game.
“Hats off to Hebron. They played a fine football game against us tonight. We made enough plays to pull it out in the end.”
The Tigers held a 21-10 lead late in the fourth quarter and were getting ready to add to the lead, but a fumble derailed the drive. Hebron turned the turnover into opportunity and capped an eight-play drive with a touchdown and 2-point conversion to cut the lead to 21-18.
Mason recovered the Hebron onside-kick attempt to give the Tigers the chance to put the game away with a first down.
“It’s a crazy feeling, being out here with my brothers, it doesn’t get old,” Mason said. “We have to do it as a team. It doesn’t get old.”
Mason said he, and the other seniors playing defense, made it their goal to “win” the third quarter. The reason is because he felt last year against Hebron, the defense lost the third-quarter battle. Mason had an interception on the first play of the fourth quarter in Friday night’s win.
“We went into the locker room and fixed some things that they were doing good on and we came back out and said, ‘We’re going to win this game,’” Mason said. “It was a good game.”
Mason also had a 1-yard rushing touchdown. Dajuan Wood helped pace the Tigers in scoring as he scored two rushing touchdowns.
“We needed to be tested tonight,” Brown said. “Our kids responded in the right way and I’m proud of them.”
After leading 7-3 at halftime – which included a stop near the goal line by the Tigers to force a Hebron field goal – the Tigers saw their lead disappear as Hebron took the opening possession of the third quarter and turned it into seven points to grab the lead at 10-7.
Hebron’s lead didn’t last long as the Tigers’ next possession featured a healthy dose of Deaton who busted runs of 12, 14, 10 and 11 yards, respectively. The drive ended with Mason’s 1-yard plunge into the end zone and the Tigers led 14-10 with 2:21 left in the third quarter.
After the Mason interception, the Tigers needed only four plays to find the end zone for a third time. Wood scored on an 18-yard dash to the end zone for his second score of the game (his first came in the second quarter). The score was 21-10.
Hebron’s next possession ended like the previous one, a Tigers’ interception. Only this time it was TJ Trudnak making the turnover for the Tigers.
“(The defense) played a good game,” Brown said. “We knew they were going to complete passes.
“They’ve got a strong receiving corps and a great quarterback and we just made enough plays. We were hoping that somewhere in there we could pick off one or two and we did.”
Despite giving up the late touchdown, the defense helped commit a turnover-on-downs on the previous Hebron drive. After Hebron scored, Sam Roach and Deaton were the two only players to touch the ball on the final drive with Deaton busting a 24-yard run to seal the game.
“This was a really, really good win for us,” Brown said.
