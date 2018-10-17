VOLLEYBALL: East Jackson headed to Calhoun for state playoffs

Going into the first round of this week’s Class AAA state tournament, East Jackson Eagle volleyball head coach Kortney Kurtz says the biggest factor for her squad’s matchup with the 41-win, one-seeded Calhoun High School team is hustle and passion.
“A team with solid work ethic and not allowing any ball to hit the floor, will win the game,” Kurtz said. “Our focus this week is heavily on hustle and passion.
“I’m trying to show the girls exactly what it’s like to want to win, to want to win the point, to want to be the one to score. It’s hard to teach, but that’s our focus.”
The match is Saturday at 1:30 p.m. at Calhoun.
Even though she hasn’t seen Calhoun play, and didn’t know a lot of the teams Calhoun defeated, Kurtz does know a team that wins 41 matches plus their region is a “solid team with great players.”
The Eagles (14-24) will be led by Allison Lounder’s 328 assists, Victoria Palmer’s 257 digs and 178 kills and Camille Duncan’s 267 digs. Mya Howard is second on the team in kills with 162. Founder also leads the team in aces with 67.
For the rest of this story, see the Oct. 17 edition of The Jackson Herald.
