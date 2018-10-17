Commerce’s Brandon Martin clocked a time of 16:51.61 to help lead the Tigers to a fourth-place finish at the Oct. 9 RMA Fall Runaway at Riverside Military Academy. Martin finished fifth overall.
“Brandon ran up front with some great runners and held his own,” head coach Mark Hale said. “That impressed me more than his time. It was the runners he was competing with.”
Four other runners finished in under 19 minutes: Radim Horac, Demarco Hernandez, John Bradley and Chase Bridges.
“Radim Horac continues to just be a solid and consistent runner,” Hale explained. “Demarco Hernandez is improving each week and becoming very good. John Bradley is having a great senior season and providing great leadership. Chase Bridges is finally getting healthier than he has been all year and helping us out.”
In the girls’ race, Anastasia Sheffield broke the 24-minute mark for the first time.
Commerce’s Martin goes under 17 minutes
