East Jackson standout runner Shane Shelafoe established a new personal-record, running a 15:35.41 to win the RMA Fall Runaway on Oct. 9. His previous best 5K time was a 15:45.1 which he ran at the Oct. 4 Runners Fit Mountain Invitational.
“Shane ran his best cross-country race to date in his four years running cross country,” East Jackson coach Tomy Sitton said. “I am very proud of the way he is training and racing this season.”
Other top runners for East Jackson at the Oct. 9 race were Marco Flores (sixth, 17:04.02) and Andree Menchaca (seventh, 17:10.55).
Lissett Miranda led East Jackson’s girls with a sixth-place finish and time of 22:01.14.
CROSS COUNTRY: EJCHS’s Shelafoe wins race, sets new PR
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry