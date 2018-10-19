FOOTBALL: Commerce 49, Towns County 7: Tigers continue to roll

The Commerce Tigers didn't have a let down after a big win over Hebron Christian Academy last Friday. If anything, the Tigers continued to make a statement Friday night on the road with an emphatic 49-7 win over Towns County.
The Tigers (8-0) held a 42-0 lead at the half. Dajuan Wood, TJ Trudnak and Caleb Mason scored touchdowns in the first quarter to give the Tigers a 21-0 lead.
In the second quarter, Sam Roach kept the momentum going with a touchdown run. Then, Nate Ray hit Wood for a 50-yard pass. Wood capped the drive off with a 25-yard run to the end zone. Mason added his second touchdown right before halftime.
Bo Childers scored the Tigers' lone second-half touchdown.
Next week, the Tigers host Riverside Military Academy.
