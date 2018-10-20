East Jackson's rough road through region play continued with a 56-0 loss to Hart County Friday at home. The Eagles (1-7) have lost six straight games.
The Bulldogs scored all 56 of their points before halftime, including 42 in the second quarter.
East Jackson returns to action next week against Morgan County in a rare Thursday game. The Eagles will close the season Nov. 2 at rival Jackson County.
FOOTBALL: Eagles drop sixth straight, fall to Hart Co. 56-0
