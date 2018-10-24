Over 3,000 county residents cast their vote during the first week of early voting for the Nov. 6 election.
County elections director Jennifer Logan said 3,440 people cast their in-person ballots during the first week.
VOTING CONTINUES
Early voting continues this week.
Those wishing to cast their ballots in the Nov. 6 election can vote early at the Ponchie Beck Election Center (441 Gordon St. in Jefferson). Hours are Mondays-Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday voting is available at the Ponchie Beck Election Center on Oct. 27 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
SATELLITES OPEN OCT. 29
Early voting satellites open in Commerce and Braselton on Oct. 29. Those sites are located at the Commerce Parks and Recreation Building (204 Carson St., Commerce) and the Braselton Police and Municipal Court Building (4982 Hwy. 53, Braselton). Hours are Mondays-Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Early voting closes Nov. 2.
ELECTION DAY
On Election Day, Nov. 6, voters will cast their ballots at the following polling sites:
•Central Jackson — Hope Crossing Church, 2106 Old Pendergrass Rd., Jefferson.
•North Jackson — Mt. Olive Church, 190 Mt. Olive Church Rd., Commerce.
•South Jackson — The Church at Southside, 8144 Jefferson Rd., Athens.
•West Jackson — Northeast Church, 2001 Cherry Dr., Braselton.
Over 3,000 votes cast in first week of early voting
