Commerce shopping areas being refurbished

Wednesday, October 24. 2018
Commerce will see some sprucing up and renovations on three shopping areas in the near future.
Win-Dor Properties bought commercial centers from the Mary Cowart Estate this summer and is painting and making improvements.
A statement from Windy McCannon, partner in the company with Doreen Hill, wife of Mayor Clark Hill, said work is under way at shopping areas on North Elm Street, Washington Street and Ila Road.
See the full story in the Oct. 24 issue of The Jackson Herald.
