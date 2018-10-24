FOOTBALL: Tigers go for 9-0 this week against Riverside

The last two seasons, the Commerce Tiger football team has dominated its series vs. Riverside Military Academy.
The Tigers (8-0) have outscored the Eagles (4-4) a combined 91-28 under head coach Michael Brown. This year, though, Riverside has equaled its win totals from the 2016 and 2017 seasons combined. In fact Brown will tell you that this Riverside squad is “keeping me up at night.”
“They’re without a doubt the most athletic team in our region,” Brown said. “At the skill positions, they’re loaded. They’ve got five or six guys on offense that can hurt you and score at any moment.
“They do a good job of mixing up the run and the pass, and really have moved the ball on everybody they’ve played and recently scored a lot of points, as well.”
The Tigers’ triple-option attack will be spearheaded by Nate Ray and Caleb Mason. Ray has 470 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. He also has 420 yards through the air and six touchdowns. Mason has rushed for 436 yards and nine touchdowns.
DaJuan Wood and TJ Trudnak are the only two wide receivers with over 100 receiving yards for the Tigers. Trudnak has three touchdown catches.
For the rest of this story, see the Oct. 24 edition of The Jackson Herald.
