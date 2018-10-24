VOLLEYBALL: East Jackson’s season ends with loss to Calhoun

Despite a three-set sweep by Calhoun to end the 2018 season in the first round of the Class AAA state tournament, East Jackson head volleyball coach Kortney Kurtz said Saturday’s play was the best she had seen from her squad all season.
The Eagles (14-25) were led by Camille Duncan’s 33 digs in the loss. Allison Lounder had 17 assists and Mya Howard turned in eight kills. Calhoun escaped with the first set 25-22, but cruised in the second and third sets, 25-14 and 25-11, respectively.
“If they played like that all season, we would be in a completely different situation right now, and I truly believe that,” Kurtz said. “Their hustle, their work ethic, their passion and their willingness to listen and execute was on point.
“The girls who played, played their hearts out; however, it just wasn’t enough to beat a team with a phenomenal work ethic and record.”
