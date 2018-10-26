CROSS COUNTRY: Shelafoe upholds Eagle tradition with win

Though he was a clear favorite to win the Region 8-AAA boys’ title, doing so was still meaningful for East Jackson’s Shane Shelafoe.
Shelafoe ran a 16:11 Thursday at Lamar Murphy Park to finish first in the boys’ region meet, extending the Eagles’ streak of individual 8-AAA champions to five in a row.
“It feels really good, especially since we’ve been able to win a lot of the individual titles throughout the years, so it feels good to keep that tradition alive,” Shelafoe said.
Former East Jackson star Chase Kennedy won three region titles from 2014-2016, and now Shelafoe has won the past two.
Shelafoe won by 12 seconds over second-place finisher Riley Thornton from Jefferson. Shelafoe’s goal was break the 16-minute mark on the Lamar Murphy course, but he was content with his time, which marked a 20-second improvement over his previous best time this season on the course.
“I’m still pleased with it,” he said. “This is the best I’ve ran here all season.”
Shelafoe’s win helped the Eagles finish third as a team and qualify for the state meet at Carrollton next weekend. East Jackson’s girls also qualified with a second-place team finish.
Entering the state meet, Shelafoe owns the second-best time in Class AAA this year (15:35.41) behind North Hall’s Devan Crow, who has the state’s best time — regardless of classification — this season at 15:08.80.
Shelafoe wants to improve upon his third-place finish from last year.
“(I want to) most definitely finish better than I did last year,” he said. “I was third last year, so top two at least (is the goal). Right now, I’m looking more towards being able to qualify for Team Georgia and continue running after state there.”
For more on this story, see the Oct. 31 edition of The Jackson Herald.
