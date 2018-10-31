Nearly all schools top state on CCRPI

Posted by
Administrator
in Top Stories
Wednesday, October 31. 2018
Comments (0)
Nearly all schools across Jackson County topped the state average on a school accountability measure.
The Georgia Department of Education released results for the 2018 College and Career Readiness Performance Index earlier this week.
Most schools in the county’s three districts fared better than the state, which had an overall score of 77.8 for elementary schools; 76.2 for middle schools; and 75.3 for high schools.
Those scoring below the state average for their grade clusters were:
•Elementary-age students who attend Commerce Middle School — 77.5
•Maysville Elementary School — 74.3
•East Jackson Middle School —72.5
•West Jackson Middle School —74.9
•Commerce High School — 75.2
See full school-wide results from the 2018 CCPRI in the Oct. 31 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Copyright © 2008-2011 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.