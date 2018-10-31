Election Day is Tuesday

Election Day is coming up on Tuesday, Nov. 6. Jackson County voters can cast their ballots in a variety of state and local races.
As of Monday, over 8,900 early ballots had been cast in-person. That’s a little over 19-percent of the registered voters in the county. Early voting continues this week through Nov. 2 at 5 p.m. at the Ponchie Beck Election Center (441 Gordon St., Jefferson); Braselton Police and Municipal Court Building (5040 Hwy. 53, Braselton); and Commerce Parks and Recreation Center (204 Carson St., Commerce).
ELECTION DAY LOCATIONS
On Election Day, Nov. 6, voters will cast their ballots at the following polling sites from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.:
•Central Jackson — Hope Crossing Church, 2106 Old Pendergrass Rd., Jefferson.
•North Jackson — Mt. Olive Church, 190 Mt. Olive Church Rd., Commerce.
•South Jackson — The Church at Southside, 8144 Jefferson Rd., Athens.
•West Jackson — Northeast Church, 2001 Cherry Dr., Braselton.
Read what's on the ballot and see sample ballots in the Oct. 31 issue of The Jackson Herald.
