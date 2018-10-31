Tiger cross country teams qualify for state meets after strong area showing

The Commerce Tiger cross country program will be represented very well on the race course this Saturday in Carrollton.
The reason why is because both the boys’ and girls’ teams qualified for the GHSA Single A Public cross country championships after a strong showing in the Single A Public Area 4 championships last week in Milledgeville. The boys’ team finished second to host Georgia Military College while the girls’ team finished third to qualify.
“I was so proud of how everybody ran,” head coach Mark Hale said. “We really had a great day of running.
“We were hoping the boys had a chance to win the area, and we gave it our best shot, it just wasn’t quite enough. GMC just ran a little better.”
One thing that GMC didn’t have on Commerce was the individual winner. Brandon Martin (17:24.82) took home the individual crown, besting Greene County’s Leo Lopez by nearly 14 seconds.
“Brandon ran an excellent race,” Hale said. “He was so determined and focused the entire day. He took off and led most of the race and won pretty easily by the end."
For the rest of this story, see the Oct. 31 edition of The Jackson Herald.
