FOOTBALL: Riverside stuns Commerce, handing Tigers first defeat of season

By Chris Hamby
Correspondent
It was cold. It was wet. The atmosphere electric. It was the week before Halloween and there were a few tricks, but it was the treats that made for a sweet night for Riverside Military Academy and a sour night for Commerce.
The Tigers failed on a two-point try at the end of the game in a 20-19 loss, Commerce’s first of the season.
“Tough loss like that, I take 100 percent responsibility for the loss,” Commerce coach Michael Brown said. “I told the kids afterwards that it’s 100 percent on me. These kids have done everything that we’ve asked of them all year long. They’re great kids to coach. The course of the game, there’s only three or four plays that determine the outcome of the game. That’s why it’s very important that you’re a step ahead of what you’re doing, thinking through your calls. Even though the game came down to the last play, it was things that went on in the second and third quarters that really determined the outcome. I attribute that to me and not to the kids. Feel awful that we weren’t able to pull it out.”
Riverside struck first with a 6-play, 54-yard drive as Isaac Teasley scored from three yards out to give the Eagles a 7-0 lead on the Tigers.
It didn’t take Commerce long to respond as it went 80 yards on seven plays. Sam Roach led the way with a 45-yard run setting up Nate Ray’s 31-yard touchdown run on the next play and a 7-7 score with 4:43 to play in the first quarter.
Each team traded possessions before Commerce found the end zone in the second quarter with a seven-play, 64-yard drive as Dajuan Wood scampered from 11 yards out for the score. The PAT was missed giving Commerce a 13-7 lead with 1:44 to play before halftime.
Riverside quickly responded with a three-play drive highlighted by a 51-yard pass from Teasley to Khalid Duke down to the Commerce four-yard line. From there, Teasley scored from two yards out. The PAT was blocked, knotting the score at 13-13 going into halftime.
As the rain started to fall in the third quarter, it was Riverside which put its foot in the ground and drove 64 yards on seven plays and a 20-13 lead. This drive started on a squib kick by the Tigers, which was common throughout the night.
On the ensuing drive, Commerce’s only drive in the third quarter went 10 plays only to turn the ball over on downs. The Tigers were able to convert a fourth-and-three but could not convert a fourth-and-eight to keep the drive alive.
While Riverside controlled the third quarter, the fourth quarter belonged to Commerce. The defense stepped up by stopping the Eagles on a fourth-and-one with 7:03 to play at the 48-yard line.
After an exchange of a punt and the fourth-down stop, Commerce took over at the 41-yard line with 4:36 to play. The Tigers went nine plays and 59 yards, highlighted by a fourth-and-18 completion to keep the drive alive. Ray had to scramble before finding Wood, who broke a couple of tackles to get the first down.
On the next play, Riverside was flagged for a pass interference setting up Commerce with a first-and-10 at the 24 yard line with 1:21 to play. From there, it was all Wood as the Tigers went 24 yards in 41 seconds and the touchdown making the score 20-19.
Instead of going for the tie and sending the game into overtime, the Commerce coaches decided to go for two points and the win. The Tigers had the right play call as the pitch was made but Caleb Mason mishandled the pitch and Riverside was able to get out of Ray Lamb stadium with a shocking victory.
“We had chances in the second quarter to stretch our lead and pull ahead,” Browns said. “One thing or another kept us from doing that. I look back at it, I take 100 percent responsibility. There’s some calls in the second and third quarters I wish I had back. Some formations we should’ve used to leverage them on the defense. We said we really let one slip away from us, but hats off to Riverside. Their kids played hard and played their best game against us. Our kids know going forward that’s what we’re going to get every week.” — Charles Phelps contributed to this story
