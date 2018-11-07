Diana Food opens $50 million facility at Banks Crossing

The grand opening celebration of Diana Food’s $50 million project at Banks Crossing included a ceremonial ribbon cutting, tours of the facility and a program featuring remarks from company officials, as well as county leaders. Guests were also able to sample chicken broth made at the facility, as well as food provided by local businesses.
See the full story in the Nov. 7 issue of The Jackson Herald.
