Massive voter turnout overwhelmingly ‘red’

Wednesday, November 7. 2018
The “blue wave” that flipped the U.S. House in this week’s election from Republican to Democrat didn’t wash up on the shores of Jackson County.
A huge turnout in Jackson County voted overwhelmingly for Republican candidates in state and federal elections. Most Republicans in contested races garnered 80 percent or more of the vote in the county.
See the full story in the Nov. 7 issue of The Jackson Herald.
