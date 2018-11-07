As East Jackson guard Jay Watson put it, the Eagle program was “two and whatever” just two years ago as the team underwent growing pains in coach David Akin’s first year.
To be exact, the record was 2-23.
But after a 14-game turnaround and state tournament appearance last year, East Jackson hopes that was only the beginning of the Eagle turnaround.
“We’ve improved every year, and that’s what we’re looking to do this year also,” senior guard Marcus Wingfield said.
Fellow senior Tay Howard agreed.
“This year, I just think we’re going to keep on improving from here on out,” he said.
Third-year coach David Akin, who has engineered one of the great turnarounds in the area, is excited for what the year may hold but doesn’t underestimate the loss of last year’s senior class, one that included team leaders Xavier Clark and Kobe Haley, who both signed with colleges.
“I’m excited about the group we have coming back, but when you have to replace the four seniors we have to, it’s going to be a challenge for us, or any team,” Akin said. “Those seniors did so much for our program. With that said, it’s going to be an exciting program. We’re going to be young.”
For the rest of this story, see the Nov. 7 edition of The Jackson Herald.
BOYS' BASKETBALL: East Jackson boys’ team expects to soar higher this winter
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry