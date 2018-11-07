CROSS COUNTRY: Commerce boys finish second in the state

It was deuces wild for the Commerce Tiger boys’ cross country team at the Class A Public state meet last Saturday as both the team and Brandon Martin brought home second-place finishes in Carrollton.
For the team, runner-up spot is the highest finish ever for the program, according to head coach Mark Hale. The boys finished second by eight points to Georgia Military College.
“The boys went to the meet knowing we had a chance, along with three other teams,” Hale explained. “We beat two of those teams decisively, but came up just short to GMC.
“I couldn’t have asked for any more from our runners. They gave everything they had.”
Along with Martin’s (18:03.68) runner-up finish, Demarco Hernandez (19:26.52) finished 14th overall. The Tigers’ top-six runners all finished in under 20 minutes.
“We had never had more than two runners under 20 minutes in any previous state championship,” Hale said. “That shows how well we ran as a team.”
Hale called Martin’s run “super.”
“I was proud of how Brandon kept pushing, even when it was clear (Leo) Lopez had him,” Hale said. “Brandon continued to pull away from everyone else and took second easily.
“Brandon has an inner drive to be the best, so I am confident he will put in the time during the offseason to continue getting better.”
For the rest of the story, see the Nov. 7 edition of The Jackson Herald.
