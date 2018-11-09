For the fifth-straight season, the Commerce Tigers are still standing after the first round of the Class A Public state playoffs.
The Tigers (9-2) ran through Seminole County (5-6) 42-6 Friday night in Commerce. The nine-seeded Tigers will travel to Mitchell County next Friday for the second round. It will be a battle of No. 8 vs. No. 9.
“Each round is tougher,” head coach Michael Brown said. “I know Mitchell (County) has a fine football team.
“They’re very athletic, very fast, score a lot of points. We’re going to have our hands full, but we’ll go back Monday and start to work on them.”
As for Friday night’s performance, Brown was happy with how his team started the game fast and didn’t let up.
“Seminole County has got a good team,” Brown said. “They’ve been able to keep the ball from people and eat up a lot of clock.
“We challenged our kids to win first down and they did that in the first half. They did a really good job with it. I’m really pleased with the way we played tonight.”
Friday night’s win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Tigers. Brown said the losses were part of his group’s “journey” to get to the playoffs.
“We have to use that to make us stronger,” Brown said. “They’ve done that.
“They’ve not hung their heads. They’ve come back to work each Monday. I hope going forward that we can continue to do that and push this thing as far as we can.”
Nate Ray the led the Tigers’ attack with 47 yards on the ground and one score. He also threw two passes for 119 yards and two touchdowns. Sam Roach and Caleb Mason were on the receiving end of Ray’s 54-and 65-yard touchdown strikes, respectively.
“Throughout the week, we were just working on Commerce,” Ray said, “responding after the two losses that we had.
“I felt like we did respond in the right way, coming out, being Commerce, being physical, executing on offense and defense. I just felt like everybody did their job like they should.”
Ray credits the Tigers’ seniors for making sure he and the rest of the team is doing their jobs, as well as keeping the team’s attitude up during the course of a game.
“It feels amazing, because we’re one of the only teams left,” Ray said. “I feel like we can make a run out of this.”
Brown echoed Ray’s sentiments about the senior players. Every time his team has faced “adversity,” the seniors are the ones that lead the response for the Tigers, according to Brown.
“I’ve really relied on them this season,” Brown said. “They’ve done a tremendous job.”
Dajuan Wood had one carry for 37 yards. The one carry was a touchdown. In total, the Tigers’ offense totaled 294 yards and gained nine first downs.
The Tigers’ defense did its job to help out the offense. T.J. Trudnak returned an Indians’ fumble 36 yards for a touchdown. The Tigers held the Indians to only 116 total yards and five first downs.
After an Indians’ fumble led to a punt on the game’s opening possession, the Tigers needed only two plays to get on the board as Wood sprinted 37 yards for the touchdown. The Tigers led 7-0.
On the next possession, the Tigers, again, needed only two plays to find the end zone. Ray busted through the Indians’ defense for a 53-yard score and a 14-0 lead with four minutes left in the first quarter.
The Tigers added to the lead early in the second quarter, only this time the scoring drive lasted three plays instead of two. The Tigers’ score came via the Ray-to-Roach 54-yard connection. The lead was 21-0.
On fourth-and-1 of the Indians’ ensuing possession, Trudnak returned a fumble 36 yards to extend the Tigers’ lead to 28-0 with 8:38 left in the first half.
The Tigers added more to the scoreboard when Ray hit Mason on a 65-yard touchdown strike and an 11-yard touchdown run from Michael Sherman. The Tigers led 42-0 at halftime.
After a scoreless third quarter, the Indians’ lone score came on the game’s final as Tymir Groomes scored on a 5-yard run.
