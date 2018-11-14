Commerce school year starts in July again

Wednesday, November 14. 2018
Commerce school students will follow a “very similar” schedule for the 2019-20 year as they are this year.
The Commerce Board of Education voted 3-1 Monday night to adopt a school schedule that will start classes the last Friday in July, just as they did this year. Classes will begin July 26 next summer.
