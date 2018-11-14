CHEERLEADING: EJCHS places fifth in Class AAA

The East Jackson competitive cheerleading team closed its season with a fifth-place finish (85), one point behind fourth-place Jefferson, in Saturday’s state finals in Columbus.
The team reached the finals after a fourth-place finish during Friday’s sectional round.
Coach Bralee Griffin praised the job of her team Saturday in taking home a top-five finish.
“The girls took the floor early and hit a solid routine,” Griffin said. “We had already made East Jackson history by making it to finals two years in a row.”
Griffin, who noted the competition cheerleading team has only reached the finals three times, achieved another distinction this year.
“Our next goal was to get called down to the floor for awards,” Griffin said. “Only the top six teams out of finals get to go down to the floor for awards. We were absolutely ecstatic, to say the least, when our name got called.”
Griffin praised the success of the season and pointed toward next year.
“These girls have worked so hard to meet their goals this season, and it is absolutely amazing to watch these girls not only meet their goals, but exceed them,” she said. “Coaching them these past two years has been one of the most rewarding experiences ever. We have no seniors on the team this year, so I am beyond excited for the future of this young team.”
