Renowned livestock consultant, autism spokesperson to speak in Jackson County

Tuesday, November 20. 2018
Temple Grandin, a professor, renowned livestock consultant and autism spokesperson, will speak in Jackson County on Dec. 4.
Grandin is the keynote speaker for the Jackson County Area Chamber of Commerce’s Woman of the Year Awards Luncheon. The event will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Commerce Civic Center (110 State St., Commerce).
Individual tickets are $40 for Chamber members and $55 for non-members. To register, visit http://www.jacksoncountyga.com.
See more in the Nov. 21 issue of The Jackson Herald.
