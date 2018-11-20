Early voting coming up for runoff

Early voting for the Dec. 4 runoff will be Nov. 26-30 at the Ponchie Beck Center in Jefferson. Polls are open during early voting from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the site, which is located at 41 Gordon St., Jefferson.
Voters will decide on the runoff race for Secretary of State, choosing between Republican Brad Raffensberger and Democrat John Barrow.
An additional runoff — for the Georgia Public Service Commission District 3 — will also be on the ballot for some in the state. That district does not cover the Jackson County area.
Absentee ballots are available upon request and the form is on the Jackson County Elections website. The last day to mail out a ballot is Nov. 30.
ELECTION DAY SITES
On the runoff Election Day, Dec. 4, the following polls will be open:
•Central Jackson — Hope Crossing Church, 2106 Old Pendergrass Rd., Jefferson.
•North Jackson — Mt. Olive Church, 190 Mt. Olive Church Rd., Commerce.
•West Jackson — Northeast Church, 2001 Cherry St., Braselton.
•South Jackson — Southside Church, 8144 Jefferson Rd., Athens.
