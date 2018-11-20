BOYS' BASKETBALL: Howard, Rakestraw lead Eagle rout

Tay Howard racked up 22 points and Makayl Rakestraw added 19 points as the East Jackson boys’ basketball team won its opener in the Tanger Outlets Thanksgiving Tournament in convincing fashion with a 70-38 victory over West Hall Friday.
But the 32-point victory did not come without its flaws, according to head coach David Akin.
“The score was a successful one for our program, however, it is very misleading,” he said. “I was not happy with our execution or performance. It is due to a lack of focus in practice. We may need to start conditioning more in practice to get the player’s attention. Maybe we need to head out to the track.”
Akin added that the outcome was “fools’ gold.”
“Just because you win, does not mean you are successful,” he said. “We just happened to make more shots than the other team. We had a complete lack of focus for what we are trying to accomplish.”
Akin did, however, praise the home atmosphere for an early-season game.
“Truly, the only positive thing that came out of the game was our student section,” he said. “I was extremely pleased with their performance much more than our player’s performance. That was easily the largest student section ever in East Jackson history for a November basketball game. Our student section is a difference maker.”
