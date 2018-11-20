East Jackson girls start 0-3

The East Jackson girls’ basketball team dropped its third straight game to open the season, falling 53-45 Friday to West Hall in the opening game of the Tanger Outlets Thanksgiving Tournament.
Freshman Haven Rollins paced the team with 15 points. Abbie Howington added 14.
East Jackson was coming off a 28-23 loss to George Walton Academy last Tuesday.
“It was a well-played high school game,” coach Donnie Byrom said. “Both teams played solid defense and took care of the ball limiting any easy baskets.”
The Eagles were without a starter in this game.
Kenzie Whitehead finished with eight points, four rebounds, two steals and three assists. Howington also scored eight points, and Rollins finished with six points. Brynna Cozzens finished with seven rebounds.
“I was excited with Kenzie Whitehead’s floor game and Abbie Howington really stepped up her defense,” Byrom said. “Brynna Cozzens has played hard in the post and Haven (Rollins) is learning how to score at varsity speed.
