FOOTBALL: Indians' late TD ends Tigers' run in state playoffs

With 10:18 left in the GHSA quarterfinals, the Commerce Tiger football team was doing something no other team in Class A had done this season, put the No. 1-ranked Irwin County Indians in a desperate situation late in a ballgame.
As an old adage goes, though, that’s why they play the game, and the game took many twists and turns in the roller-coaster that was the fourth quarter. The Indians outscored the Tigers 19-9 in the fourth quarter, including a 2-yard go-ahead touchdown run with 31 seconds left in the game, to defeat the Tigers 26-23 and eliminate them from the Class A Public state playoffs. The Tigers finished the season 10-3.
The Tigers opened the game with a 16-play drive that included two fourth-down conversions. The second fourth-down conversion was on fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line. The result of the conversion was a Nate Ray 1-yard touchdown plunge. After the extra point, the Tigers led 7-0 with 3:29 left in the first quarter.
The Tigers’ defense couldn’t have asked for a better start to the game. After the Indians (12-0) saw a 54-yard touchdown called back due to a hold, the Tigers’ Tucker Flint caused a fumble, which the Tigers recovered to end the first quarter.
The Tigers, though, didn’t take advantage of the extra possession as on the first play from the Indians’ 44-yard line, Ray was intercepted by Irwin County’s Gabriel Benyard.
After two quick first down by the Indians, the Tigers’ defense again made a huge play to get an extra possession for the offense. DJ Lundy fumbled the ball and the recovery was made by Nick Patrick at the Tigers’ 27-yard line. On the extra possession, however, a 15-yard penalty for an illegal block put the Tigers in a third-and-long position and the drive ended with a punt.
After a three-and-out by the Indians, the Tigers’ offense made quick work on their fourth drive. DaJuan Wood busted a 48-yard run down to the Indians’ 4-yard line. He finished the drive on the next play with a 4-yard touchdown run. He also ran in the 2-point conversion to give the Tigers a 14-0 lead with 3:32 left in the first half.
The Indians got on the board with 23 seconds left in the first half. An 11-play drive that had five first downs was capped off by a Jay Stanley 1-yard touchdown run. The Tigers led 14-7 at halftime.
The third quarter featured a lot of action in two drives, but the result was no points. The Indians’ drive made it deep into Commerce territory, but stalled after back-to-back fumbles on second and third downs. The result was a punt.
The Tigers took possession at their own 20-yard line and ran 14 plays to run out the third quarter. Three plays into fourth quarter, Eryck Diaz connected on a 26-yard field goal to give the Tigers a 17-7 lead with 10:18 left in the game.
The Indians responded quickly. Facing fourth-and-6, the Indians converted on a 13-yard pass to keep the drive alive. Two plays later, Lundy bulldozed his way on the right side of the Tigers’ defense into the end zone. The extra point, however, went wide right and the Tigers led 17-13 with 7:13 left in the game.
The Indians got their second-extra possession of the game after Sam Roach fumbled on the Tigers’ first play of the drive. The recovery by Jamorri Colson was returned to the Tigers’ 21-yard line. Lundy scored on the next play. After the 2-point conversion was stopped short, the Indians led 19-17 with 6:45 left in the game.
Commerce responded by going for it on fourth-and-3 from the Indians’ 48-yard line. The result of the toss left to Caleb Mason resulted in a foot race to the end zone for Mason to put the Tigers back ahead. The Tigers went for two but failed. The lead was 23-19 with 3:02 left in the game.
On the Indians’ final drive, a Jamal Paulk 34-yard pass play set the offense up at the Tigers’ 17-yard line. Six plays later, Lundy pounded in his third touchdown of the game to put the Indians ahead 26-23 with 31 seconds left.
Ray was intercepted on the Tigers’ final drive by Stanley to put the game away.
