Runoff is Dec. 4

Early voting for the Dec. 4 runoff opened Monday and continues through Nov. 30 at the Ponchie Beck Center in Jefferson. Polls are open during early voting from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the site, which is located at 41 Gordon St., Jefferson.
Voters will decide on the runoff race for Secretary of State between Republican Brad Raffensberger and Democrat John Barrow.
Jackson County voters will also cast their ballots in the Georgia Public Service Commission District 3 race. Incumbent Republican Chuck Eaton faces off with Democrat Lindy Miller in the runoff in that race.
(In last week’s issue of The Jackson Herald, a story indicated that the Dec. 4 runoff ballot would not include the Georgia Public Service Commission District 3 race. Although that seat does not cover the Jackson County area, it is a statewide race and is on the Dec. 4 ballot.)
Absentee ballots are available upon request and the form is on the Jackson County Elections website. The last day to mail out a ballot is Nov. 30.
ELECTION DAY SITES
On the runoff Election Day, Dec. 4, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at:
•Central Jackson — Hope Crossing Church, 2106 Old Pendergrass Rd., Jefferson.
•North Jackson — Mt. Olive Church, 190 Mt. Olive Church Rd., Commerce.
•West Jackson — Northeast Church, 2001 Cherry St., Braselton.
•South Jackson — Southside Church, 8144 Jefferson Rd., Athens.
