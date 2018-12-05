Runoff results in Jackson

Wednesday, December 5. 2018
Jackson County residents overwhelmingly voted Republican in the two races on the Dec. 4 runoff ballot.

In Jackson County only, voters chose Republican Brad Raffensperger (83.11-percent) over Democrat John Barrow (16.89-percent).

In the Public Service Commission race, the county voted for incumbent Republican Chuck Eaton (82.03-perfect) over Democratic challenger Lindy Miller (17.97-percent).

Voter turnout was 22.14-percent in Jackson County, with 9,358 ballots cast.
