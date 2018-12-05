Deal to net $126 million over 20 years

Multiple local government meetings over the last week have been pushing a mountain of paperwork to clear the way for a South Korean firm to begin moving dirt on a massive industrial project in Commerce.
The City of Commerce, the Jackson County Board of Commissioners and the Jackson County Industrial Development Authority have all met over the past week to approve preliminary documents for SK Battery America to build a $1.6 billion plant in Commerce to manufacture batteries for electric vehicles. The final documents will be presented to the various groups when they are completed, likely in January.
The plant, which is expected to generate 2,000 jobs by 2025, is to be built on property bordering Steve Reynolds Blvd. and Ridgeway Church Rd. John Scott, vice president of the chamber of commerce and director of economic development, said the company hopes the grading starts on the site in January.
