Jeanece Smith scored the Commerce Tigers’ opening nine points during Tuesday’s game at Galloway and the Tigers led 11-10 after the first quarter.
It was the last time the Tigers led in the game as Galloway scored 11-unanswered points to start the second quarter and could never be caught. Galloway defeated Commerce 43-31. Commerce is 3-1 on the season
Smith led the Tigers with 14 points. The senior had been averaging seven points per game entering Tuesday’s matchup. Autumn Mathis had five points and Bryanna Sanders and Shatoya Johnson scored four points apiece.
After Smith opened the game on a 9-point tear, Emma Davis added the Tigers’ last bucket for an 11-10 lead after the first. With Galloway’s fast start, Maggie Mullis ended the run with a free-throw. Mathis added a free-throw and Sanders added a bucket.
But, Galloway outscored Commerce 15-4 in the second quarter, good enough for a Galloway 10-point lead at halftime, 25-15. The Tigers managed 10 points in the third quarter, but were outscored by one point. Mathis opened the third quarter with back-to-back buckets. All four of Johnson’s points came in the third quarter.
The fourth quarter yielded little scoring from both teams. Carson Hobbs hit a free-throw, Smith connected for bucket plus the and-1. Sanders finished the Tigers’ scoring with two free-throws.
The Tigers travel to Social Circle on Friday.
GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Smith’s 14 points not enough as Tigers suffer first loss
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry