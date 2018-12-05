EJCHS home run record holder Hannah Poole signs with Radford

Hannah Poole, the home-run-smashing softball player of East Jackson, is looking to do more of the same in a new zip code next fall.
Poole, a senior Eagle, recently signed her letter of intent to play softball at Radford University. Radford is located in Virginia.
“I’m very excited,” Poole said on signing to play college softball. “This is something I’ve been dreaming about for a very long time.”
Radford University became the right fit because it felt like a “home atmosphere,” according to Poole.
“About the coaches at Radford, I know it’s going to be a lot of work playing at the next level, but I think they’re going to help me get prepared and strive for the best,” Poole said, “and help me play at the next level, because that’s what I’ve been dreaming of ever since I started playing the sport.”
At Radford, Poole will be reunited with former Eagle teammate, Jessie Marvin. On her official visit, Poole ate with the team, stayed with some of the players and got to see the campus.
“They were very welcoming and it made me very excited for next year,” Poole said.
