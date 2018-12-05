BOYS' BASKETBALL: Rakestraw drops 25 in Eagles’ loss to top-ranked Buford

Makayl Rakestraw picked East Jackson’s toughest opponent to showcase his biggest game.
Though it didn’t lead to an Eagle win against Buford — far from it — the sophomore poured in 25 points with five assists in East Jackson’s 81-46 road loss to Class AAAAA’s No. 1-ranked team Saturday.
“Makayl Rakestraw played possibly his best game ever,” Eagle coach David Akin said. “I have already sent the film to a number of college coaches and have had great feedback about his performance. College coaches do not want to see film or highlights against bad teams. They want to see what you do against the best. Twenty-five points and five assists as a sophomore against a starting lineup filled with Division I players is incredibly impressive.”
Akin noted that Rakestraw either scored or assisted on almost 80 percent of East Jackson’s points Saturday. Tay Howard added 10 points and eight rebounds in only one half of play.
As for the game, East Jackson trailed 27-9 after a quarter and 49-29 at the half. Buford’s lead swelled to 72-41 after three quarters.
For the rest of this story, see the Dec. 5 edition of The Jackson Herald.
