WRESTLING: Eagles compete at Panther Invitational

East Jackson started the 2018-19 wrestling season at the Panther Invitation last weekend.
The Eagles finished 23rd out of 24 teams. The Eagles scored eight points for the competition.
The wrestlers who competed for the Eagles were Christian Cruz (152 pounds), CJ Wright (170 pounds), Gabe Binkley (126 pounds), Juan Zavala (160 pounds), Justin Cassidy (138 pounds), Tyler Crow (132 pounds), Tyler Parr (120 pounds) and Xander Engel (182 pounds).
Parr went 1-2 in the tournament. He defeated Eric Alejo of Gainesville in his third bout via 6-0 decision. Crow went 1-2. He defeated Caleb Waycaster of Apalachee via pinfall.
The Eagles compete this Friday and Saturday at the Morgan County Christmas Tournament.
