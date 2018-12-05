WRESTLING: Short-handed Tigers finish 7th at Panther Invitational

For the Commerce Tiger wrestling program, the early season comes with struggles as some wrestlers are just now beginning practice after ending the football season.
At the Panther Invitational, the Tigers made the most with their roster not fully intact and finished seventh out of 24 teams. The Tigers scored 142 points.
“I was proud of the way the guys competed,” head coach Kendall Love said. “Very few football players wrestled.”
Love said his group was missing half the team. One of the football players who was able to compete was Elijah Burns (195 pounds). He won his weight division.
Josh Frates (182 pounds) and Dawson Legg (120 pounds) finished second in their weight division. Jake Frates (170 pounds) and Daniel Nash (106 pounds) brought home fourth-place finishes.
For the rest of this story, see the Dec. 5 edition of The Jackson Herald.
