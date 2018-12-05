SWIMMING: JCCHS girls place fifth at North Hall

The Jackson County girls’ swimming team placed fifth out of 12 teams with 189 points at Saturday’s North Hall Invitational at the Frances Meadows Aquatic Center in Gainesville.
Casey DiBernard totaled 26 points and finished fourth in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:26.96). Emily Giles added a fifth-place finish in the 50-yard freestyle (28.58) and scored 25 points.
The boys took seventh out of 12 teams with 83 points.
Both the 200-yard and 400-yard freestyle relay teams placed seventh.
The 400-yard freestyle relay team set a new school record with a time of 4:23.35.
Cole Green and Lane Galloway each accounted for 13 points for the Panthers.
In the middle school competition, Jackson County’s boys took fourth out of 11 teams with 118 points despite just four swimmers competing.
Griffin Jones, who led the Panther effort with 21 points, placed fourth in the 100-yard freestyle (1:20.71). Gavin Cannon (16 points) and Gabe Gusek (12 points) also contributed.
The girls’ team placed fourth out of nine teams, scoring 165 points.
Madelyn English, Andrea Segraves, Carley Pruiett and Desiree Quiles placed fifth in the medley relay (2:30.20) and fourth in the 200-yard freestyle relay (2:10.01).
Quiles was the top scorer for the team with 32 points.
She placed second in the breaststroke and fourth in the 100-yard individual medley.
Other top scorers were Pruiett with 24, Segraves with 23 and Faith Casteel with 18.
Jackson County will swim Saturday at the Cumming Aquatic Center.
