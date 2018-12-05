SWIMMING: Tigers take eighth at Tallulah Falls

The Commerce Swim Tigers finished eighth out of 10 teams at the Winter Snow Meet in Tallulah Falls last Saturday.
The team was led by Samantha Davidson’s two first-place finishes. Davidson won the 100-yard freestyle and the 100-yard backstroke and made the state meet in both events.
Ansley Ayers also won two events. Ayers finished first in the 100-yard individual medley and the 50-yard butterfly.
“We keep getting better each week,” head coach Rebecca Zellner said. “I have no doubt that after our next meet we will add more swimmers to our state-qualifier list.”
Anna Wynne put together a strong showing with a third-place finish in the 100-yard breaststroke and a sixth-place finish in the 50-yard freestyle.
Will Suber swam to a fifth-place finish in the 100-yard freestyle. Madison Epps also finished fifth in the 50-yard freestyle and seventh in the 100-yard freestyle. Jack Friedman finished seventh in both the 100-yard freestyle and 100-yard backstroke. Alex Vandiver finished 12th in the 100-yard backstroke.
The team competes again this Saturday at the Forsyth Central Holiday Splash at the Cumming Aquatic Center.
