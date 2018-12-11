GIRLS' BASKETBALL Commerce holds on for win over Jackson Co.

Commerce girls’ basketball coach Brad Puckett was plenty proud of his team for pulling out a close win over an in-county rival. But that doesn’t mean there won’t be a teachable moment in practice.
The Tigers (5-1) held on to beat Jackson County 44-40 Tuesday on the road, despite missing seven fourth-quarter free throws.
“What we’re going to do all practice tomorrow, we’re going to shoot free throws,” Puckett said. “But I’m just really proud of how this group is starting to come together.”
Commerce held a 14-point lead over the Class AAA Panthers after three quarters before Jackson County put together a rally.
“We’ve kind of got a motto this year — not looking at the scoreboard,” Puckett said. “Just do your job in the moment as hard as you can and don’t worry about what the scoreboard says. We got caught scoreboard watching a little bit. I think we got a little nervous playing on the road … but anytime you get rattled and persevere and find a way to win, we’re thrilled with that. We hit some big shots late and finally hit some free throws late.”
Bryanna Sanders paced Commerce with 14 points, and Jeanece Smith added 12 points. Jackson County’s Carson Anderson countered with 17 points, including five 3-pointers.
The Tigers built up a 32-18 lead at the end of three quarters, which enabled them to weather Jackson County’s furious fourth quarter rally.
Commerce outscored the Panthers 11-2 in the third period, with the key stretch coming in the last 4:45 when Sanders drained a 3-pointer, her fourth of the night, and Autumn Mathis scored three consecutive baskets to give the Tigers a 32-16 lead. Commerce didn’t allow a point in the quarter until the waning moments when Anderson hit two free throws.
Puckett credited his team’s press for giving it that third-quarter cushion.
“Commerce has never pressed before,” he said. “This is the first year. It’s what I’ve kind of always known, and I feel like we have the depth this year. The girls are in the physical condition to do it. And we’re still not perfect at it, but we’re getting better with it every single game.”
But Jackson County drained five 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to help it cut Commerce’s lead to single-digits. Sydney Haynes also helped out at the free throw line, draining three attempts with 2:20 left to cut Commerce’s lead to 37-32.
“They’re a really, really good shooting team and we know that coming in, and I knew they weren’t going to stay cold all night long,” Puckett said.
The Tigers, however, scored the next four points to build a 41-32 lead in the final minute. A layup from Jackson County’s Naomi Sims cut the lead 42-37 with a basket with eight seconds left. But Sanders converted two free throws with five seconds left to put the game out of reach. Anderson hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer for the game’s final points.
“I’m feeling pretty good right now,” Puckett said of the win and the season overall. “I can’t ask any more of these kids. They’re working hard … They do everything I ask them to do. I can’t ask any more of them — other than we have to get on the free-throw line tomorrow at practice.”
