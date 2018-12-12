The planned Empower College and Career Center in Jackson County got a major boost last week when it was awarded a $3 million grant from the state.
The Technical College System of Georgia awarded the county the grant at a ceremony in Atlanta last Thursday. The funds will be used to help restructure the current Jackson County Comprehensive High School facility into a college and career center. The existing JCCHS is slated to be relocated to a new high school facility on the west side of Jackson County in 2020.
See the full story in the Dec. 12 issue of The Jackson Herald.
College and career center gets $3 million grant
