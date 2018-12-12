WRESTLING: Tigers have strong showing in Tennessee tournament

Going into last weekend’s out-of-state U.S. Army Indian Classic, Commerce head coach Kendall Love said the tournament was going to be “one of the toughest tournaments in the southeast.”
Those words lived up to the billing as the Tigers finished fifth out of 28 teams. The Tigers competed against teams from Florida, West Virginia and Pennsylvania.
“It was definitely a hammer of a tournament,” Love said. “We did well. I felt like our guys competed hard.
“Our young guys are starting to buy-in to what we’re doing. It’s starting to show. They definitely battled and grew up some.”
Love said the team was still missing some of its pieces. Despite that, the team had eight placers in the tournament led by Dawson Legg (120 pounds), Tucker Flint (152 pounds) and Josh Frates (182 pounds). All three finished in third place. Elijah Burns (195 pounds) and Levi Pate (285 pounds) finished in fourth place. Jackson Moon (113 pounds) and Jake Frates (170 pounds) finished seventh. Daniel Nash (106 pounds) finished eighth.
For the rest of this story, see the Dec. 12 edition of The Jackson Herald.
