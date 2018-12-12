When Autumn Mathis described the feeling of putting pen to paper to start her college basketball future, she said the moment was one of nerves but also excitement.
Next fall, Mathis will take her basketball talents from the court at Commerce High School to the court at Presentation College in Aberdeen, S.D. Presentation is a National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics-affiliated school.
Mathis said the “fact it’s becoming a reality” was the most “nerve-racking” part of the signing.
“I’ve been thinking about playing college basketball since I was a freshman,” Mathis said.
Her sophomore year is when the “thinking” of playing basketball became a distinct possibility.
“It has been lengthy, it has been long, but very exciting,” Mathis said of the process to find a school.
For the rest of this story, see the Dec. 12 edition of The Jackson Herald.
Commerce’s Autumn Mathis headed to Presentation College
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry