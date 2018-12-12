East Jackson fell to Franklin County 62-54 in its region opener Friday, and coach David Akin said the preparation leading into the game factored into the loss.
“I hope something good will come out of this loss,” Akin said. “Sometimes when you fall flat on your face, you are that much more open to being coached. Our coaches and players were not ready for this game.”
Akin took the blame for that.
“I did a poor job of preparing our program to compete against a hard-nosed and solid executing Franklin County team,” he said. “I have got to do a better job of preparing our team for region competition. I sometimes do a poor job of balancing basketball and the operational side of this job. I am afraid I allowed the basketball operational side of this job to get to the forefront, instead of focusing on basketball this time of the year.”
Tay Howard led East Jackson with 18 points and eight boards. Makayl Rakestraw contributed 12 points and six rebounds.
Eagle coach stresses better preparation after Friday loss
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry