The East Jackson girls’ basketball team fell by a large margin at Morgan County, and coach Donnie Byrom said his team’s struggles were a direct result of its inability to break the Bulldogs’ press.
The Eagles (3-7, 1-1) lost 95-36 to eighth-ranked Morgan County Tuesday, snapping a three-game winning streak.
“Score does not matter,” Byrom said. “If a team cannot successfully break a press there is no other aspect of the game that matters. There is no game. Last night we could not play at the speed Morgan demanded and successfully break the press.”
Haven Rollins led East Jackson with 10 points. Abbie Howington finished with four points and seven rebounds.
Byrom took issue with Morgan County continuing to press once the game was out of reach.
“It’s also very unsportsmanlike to press once a game is in hand and a 30-point spread during the regular season is a lead that is fairly safe,” he said. “I have no respect for a coach that thinks it helps his team to run up the score on others to make himself feel better. It’s our job to break the press but it’s also our job to be a leader and teach our players life lessons. The lesson here is there will always be people out there that don't understand common courtesies. Do your best and fight as hard as you can and you leave the battlefield a winner.”
East Jackson moves on to face another top-10 opponent with a Friday road trip to fourth-ranked Hart County.
