BOYS' BASKETBALL: Eagles fall to No. 2 Morgan Co.

East Jackson lost to second-ranked Morgan County 66-61 on Tuesday despite a solid shooting night on the road from the Eagles. In fact, East Jackson put together a shooting effort that might have beaten most other teams.
"We shot the ball well and executed at times throughout the game,” coach David Akin said. “We shot over 50 percent from the field and around 40 percent from the 3-point line and 85 percent from the free throw line. So, when you shoot the ball that well, you would like to think you will be successful. However, Morgan County has three Division I players in their lineup and they have a tremendous coaching staff so nothing is guaranteed.”
Akin, did, however think his team competed well to the end.
“I am proud of our guys for competing down to the last play,” he said. “Morgan County got a few fast break dunks, and the crowd started to erupt and that is when most teams get deflated and give up.”
Senior Tay Howard had a stellar night in the losing effort with 24 points on 6-of-10 shooting from the floor and 6-of-7 shooting from the free throw line. He added seven rebounds, three assists and four steals. Makayl Rakestraw added 11 points, three assists and two steals.
“I usually do not comment on individual performances but Tay Howard played his best game as an East Jackson Eagle,” Akin said. “I am sending the game film out to colleges coaches ASAP. Although we lost, I hope our guys realize we are capable of playing well in a tough environment. I also would like to credit our seniors from last season for instilling hope in this team. Some of them reached out to our current guys and that appears to have had a positive effect."
