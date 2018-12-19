Commerce wrestlers take 4th at Bradley Invitational

The U.S. Army Indian Classic lived up to the billing of being a tough test for the Commerce Tiger wrestling program.
The same can be said for the 2018 Bradley Invitational. The Tigers backed up their fifth-place finish in Kingsport, Tenn., with a fourth-place showing in Cleveland, Tenn.
The Tigers finished behind Christian Brothers High School, Baylor High School and Bradley Central. The Tigers finished ahead of 30 other teams including schools from Georgia like Alexander, Gilmer County and Mountain View.
“It was a very tough tournament,” head coach Kendall Love said. “This was the toughest that this tournament has been.
“It has always been tough, but this year was even tougher. They added Christian Brothers, who won the tournament we were at last week. They added Baylor, another real tough private school out of Tennessee. So, it was very deep.”
For the rest of this story, see the Dec. 19 of The Jackson Herald.
