The East Jackson boys’ basketball team is searching for answers in the midst of a losing streak, but unfortunately for the Eagles, not many were uncovered Friday night.
The team suffered its sixth consecutive loss, falling to Landmark Christian 60-56 at home in a non-region game.
“We had a number of different people, a number of different rotations,” coach David Akin said. “We’re just trying to find something that fits, and right now, nothing seems to fit.”
Tay Howard led the Eagles with 21 points.
East Jackson (4-7, 0-4 Region 8-AAA) was hindered by numerous misses around the basket, adding to the frustration of the night.
“We missed, I think, 11 layups in the first half,” Akin said. “I’ve got a feeling that we probably missed close to 11 in the second half. When you miss 20 layups, it’s hard to win games. You can’t get a better shot than a layup. I don’t know why it is. I don’t know why we can’t make a shot that close to the goal.”
The Eagles, early on, appeared that they might put an end to their losing skid. East Jackson jumped out to a 15-3 lead less than a minute into the second quarter after Jimmie Jackson drained a 3-pointer.
But the momentum dissipated after Landmark Christian put together a pair of 7-0 runs in the second quarter and ended the first half with a runner from Tyler Span to take a 28-27 lead at intermission.
East Jackson momentarily regained a 34-33 lead early in the third quarter, but Jacob Wettstein answered with a basket to put Landmark Christian back ahead and it never trailed again.
East Jackson’s last hope came when it pulled to within three points (57-54) with 40 seconds left after a basket and free throw from Howard. But Wettstein converted a free throw and later converted a wide-open layup to put the game away.
“We’re trying to be a team that plays a certain style, and we’re just struggling with that,” Akin said. “You know, yeah, our team is young, but we’re having some trouble getting through some adversity.”
The Eagles will take on Flowery Branch (0-8) Saturday at 5:45 p.m. at home, again hoping to put an end to their losing streak.
“I know it’s been a long semester, and we’ve played a number of games down the stretch here, but it’s high school basketball,” Akin said. “It’s no different than what we’ve done in the past. I know we’re a little bit younger this year but, at the same time, we ought to be able to handle the season that we’ve got. It’s not as if others teams are playing anything different than what we’re doing. Everybody is doing the same thing.”
