Commerce heads to Creekview after South Carolina withdrawal

The Commerce Tiger wrestling program was set to compete in Columbia, S.C., at the Knockout Duals this Friday and Saturday.
But sometimes plans change. That is the case for the Tigers as they will now head to Creekview High School on Friday to compete in the Steady Eddy Classic.
Head coach Kendall Love said the reason his team backed out of Columbia is because the state doesn’t allow a 2-pound weight allowance until after Jan. 1. In Georgia, the 2-pound weight allowance kicks in on Christmas Day.
“We can’t really afford to weigh (the wrestlers) in without that weight allowance,” Love said.
Love said his team will still be missing some wrestlers at Creekview.
“We should be full strength in Texas,” Love said. The Tigers go to Texas next week for a tournament. “After that’s the Area Duals, so I fully expect us to be, barring injury, good to go there as well.
“We’re not really focusing on wins and losses. We want to win everything we’re in, but we also have to keep in mind that we don’t have a full team and just compete the best we can as individuals, know that it’ll all come together when it really matters for area and state.”
Last Friday, the Tigers competed at a duals event at Mountain View. The Tigers defeated Bremen 54-26, but suffered losses to Alexander (42-35) and Mountain View (40-31). It was the Tigers’ first duals matches of the year.
“There were some matches I felt like we should’ve won and we didn’t,” Love said. “But I was proud of the guys’ effort. Mountain View, Alexander and Bremen are all real tough programs.”
The two losses to Alexander and Mountain View came down to the last match.
“You hate to lose matches like that, but then again, it’s something to learn from when you lose the dual on the last match of the duals,” Love explained. “I feel like we can either move forward from here and get better or let it keep us down and not.
“I really feel like we’ll take it and move forward, use it to our benefit later in the season.”
