Commerce girls suffer two losses

The Commerce Tigers scored 15 points in the first quarter against the Banks County Leopards on Saturday. Not bad considering the Leopards hit five 3-pointers in the first quarter.
Over the next three quarters, though, the Tigers added only 15 more points and suffered a 68-30 loss. The Tigers (6-4) are currently on a two-game losing streak as the team fell to Oconee County last Wednesday. Banks County’s Heather Vaughan hit 10 3-pointers against Commerce on Saturday.
“We knew that as far as matching up physically, we knew we didn’t,” head coach Brad Puckett said. “Nowhere do we match up with them, height wise, speed wise, we knew this.
“Our goal was to play harder than them, and try as to play as hard as we can. Hopefully, we could get some breaks. To be honest with you, I felt like we did that through most of the game. I felt like we ran out of gas early in the fourth quarter. We just didn’t have the depth on the bench to go to that they did. I felt like we played as hard as we could.”
Puckett added the team is “struggling” to finish at the rim with open looks. Plus hitting free-throws.
“We’re just not finishing right now,” he said. “That’s going to be an emphasis.”
In Saturday’s loss to Banks County, Jeanece Smith led the Tigers with nine points. Bryanna Sanders and Maggie Mullis scored five points apiece.
The Tigers watched as Banks County rolled to a 7-0 lead in the first quarter. Ragan Allen was the first for the Tigers to get a bucket. Allen had four points in the first quarter.
After cutting the lead down to five on two different occasions in the first quarter, the Tigers saw Banks County end the first quarter on an 8-2 run to push the lead to 26-15
“I don’t think we got as many open looks (Saturday) as we did against Oconee County, but they’re doing everything that I need them to do,” Puckett said.
In the second quarter, Allen, Sanders and Smith were the only Tigers to score. The team scored only six points and trailed 40-21 at halftime.
The third quarter was sloppy for both teams. The Leopards scored only nine points. The Tigers scored only four points. Sanders and Smith had the Tigers only baskets of the third quarter.
The Leopards held Commerce to only five fourth-quarter points.
“We came down here and missed a 5-footer that rims in and goes out, and honest to goodness, every single time that happened, it felt like they shot an NBA 3-pointer on the other end, and it went in,” Puckett described. “I told our girls, ‘What I’m proud of is we didn’t beat ourselves.
“‘Banks County just beat us. They just shot lights-out.’ They’re a very athletic team. I told the girls, ‘They played Rabun County a few days ago. Rabun County, everybody’s predicting to win the state championship in Class AA this year. Rabun County beat them by three. That’s some perspective for you. You competed with them for almost three quarters. We’re hopefully not going to see anybody much like that in our region.’”
It has been three years since the Tigers have had a winning record at Christmas time. That hasn’t gone unnoticed by Puckett.
“Obviously we’re disappointed, because we want to win every game we play,” Puckett said. “We don’t want a moral victory.
“We want to win every game we play, but we’re also not hanging our heads. We’re looking forward to what’s next.”
The Tigers play three games in a row this week, starting Thursday and going through Saturday.
Commerce girls suffer two losses
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry