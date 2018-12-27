BOYS’ BASKETBALL: Eagles fight past Northview for another win

The East Jackson boys’ basketball team hasn’t yet figured out its offensive problems, but it does have two wins in a row now.
The Eagles (6-7, 0-4 Region 8-AAA) beat Class AAAAAA Northview 59-47 Thursday at home, notching a second-straight victory following a recent six-game losing skid. East Jackson takes on Eastside (8-5, 4-3 in Region 4-AAAA) Friday at 8:45 p.m. in the second round of its Christmas in Commerce tournament.
“Finding a way to win — that can’t be overlooked,” Eagle coach David Akin said. “I’m thankful for every win that we get. It’s just the ball is not going in the basket right now, for whatever reason. We’ve got a tough Eastside team tomorrow that is going to push us to the limit. We can’t afford to play and not be able to execute, the way we did tonight, and expect to win tomorrow.”
Tay Howard led East Jackson with 19 points in Thursday’s win.
In a low-scoring affair, the Eagles trailed Northview (0-13) 24-23 with just under three minutes in the third quarter, before Jimmie Jackson drained four-straight technical free throws to give East Jackson 27-24 lead. The Eagles never trailed again.
“He shoots a high percentage in practice, and that’s why I said for him to get on the line and shoot those technicals,” Akin said. “That’s something for the kids to understand. If we see them go through the basket in practice, then those are the guys we’re look to shoot the technicals and what have you in the game.”
Jackson later banked in a short jumper and followed with a 3-pointer as the Eagles opened up a 33-24 edge and led 38-26 heading into the final period. East Jackson maintained at least a seven-point lead for the remainder of the game and held a double-digit lead for the final 2:32.
Jackson finished with 15 points, all of which came in the second half.
“Jimmie did step for us tonight,” Akin said. “He’s trying to fit with what we’re doing here, and he’s trying his best. He’s doing a good job. It’s tough being the new guy and not wanting to try to do too much, but be a complement, but at the same time, be aggressive when he can. So, he gave us a huge boost off the bench, and we need that.”
East Jackson will face a much tougher task against Eastside in the second round of the winners’ bracket. Akin said he wanted his squad to face a team of Eastside’s caliber in this tournament.
“That’s why we kept them on our side of the bracket,” he said. “They’re very strong, very athletic … If we actually want to get over the hump, these are the type of teams we want to play.”
Akin said this is a “huge opportunity” for his team.
“I’m expecting us to go out and play really well,” Akin said.
