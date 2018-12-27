East Jackson already faced a decided height disadvantage against Discovery, but the Eagles didn’t do themselves any favors with their defensive play, according to coach Donnie Byrom.
Going up against a team equipped with three players at least six-feet tall, the East Jackson girls' basketball team (3-10, 1-3 in Region 8-AAA) fell to Discovery 61-45 Thursday in the first round of the Eagles’ Christmas in Commerce tournament.
“They had three 6-2 kids,” Byrom said. “We don’t have any 6-2 kids. Of course, it’s a challenge, but no matter what size the other team is, you can’t play behind in the post. We tried to use some different options to get in front of the post and not allow them to catch it. Once they catch it in the post, I don’t care if they’re 5-8 or 6-2, you’ve put yourself at a disadvantage. We’re just working on ourselves trying to get better. We know we’re playing some tough competition.
Byrom added that playing a Class AAAAAAA team out of Gwinnett County “is not an easy draw.”
“We didn’t drive two hours to get a win,” he said. “We stayed home to try to work hard to get better.”
While Discovery (9-5) never ran away with the game, it quickly built a double-digit lead in the first quarter, going up 11-1 just over four minutes into the game with a basket from Yasmine Fairchild, who led the Titans with 20 points.
Akaya Chaney ignited a 7-0 second-quarter spurt by hitting a 3-pointer and then driving the length of the floor for a lay-up as the lead grew to 25-8.
Eagle freshman Haven Rollins completed a traditional 3-point play in the closing seconds of the first half, however, as East Jackson cut the lead to 31-20. But Discovery scored 12 of the first 17 points of the second half to push the lead out to 43-25, and remained firmly in control the rest of the way.
Rollins was a bright spot for East Jackson in the loss, leading the Eagles with 22 points.
“Right now, Haven is being very coachable and is doing what we ask her to do on the floor and is having a really, really good attitude,” Byrom said. “And attitude is half the battle. If you want to get better and you have a good attitude, and then you’ll see progress in your game.”
East Jackson will move on to face Elbert County Friday at 12:15 p.m. in the losers’ bracket.
“Another tough draw,” Byrom said. “They’re not going to be bigger than us, but they’re going to be faster than us. I think you’re going to find most nights, they’re either bigger or faster, one or the other. Elbert is a very aggressive team. They’re going to play really, really hard, and on back-to-back days after a winter break, it’s going to be a tough challenge in front of us.”
